Woman injured in crash at Rose City Shoppingworld

SHOPPING CENTRE CRASH: The crash occurred in the underground car park of the centre.

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a three car crash at Rose City Shoppingworld yesterday.

According to Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon, police received the call at 12.45pm.

On attendance, they found one car rested against a concrete pylon and two parked cars with minor damages.

Senior Sergeant Deacon said a 37-year-old female driver was injured in the crash.

“We believe one car hit the two parked cars … and the driver of the car received a minor injury, ” he said.

The 73-year-old driver was not injured.