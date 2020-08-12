Woman injured in crash at Rose City Shoppingworld
EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a three car crash at Rose City Shoppingworld yesterday.
According to Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon, police received the call at 12.45pm.
On attendance, they found one car rested against a concrete pylon and two parked cars with minor damages.
Senior Sergeant Deacon said a 37-year-old female driver was injured in the crash.
“We believe one car hit the two parked cars … and the driver of the car received a minor injury, ” he said.
The 73-year-old driver was not injured.