A crash on the New England Hwy at Rosenthal Heights where road works were already occurring slowed traffic in both directions just after 2pm today.

TRAFFIC has begun to flow again at the scene of a crash between a truck and car on the New England Hwy.

The two vehicles reportedly crashed on the highway at Rosenthal Heights just after 2 this afternoon, slowing traffic in the southbound lane past Kingsleigh Rd.

Traffic controllers were already on scene thanks to road works through the section of the highway.

A woman in her 50s was taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition and with only minor injuries.