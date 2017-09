The crash at the intersection of Wallace and Cleary Sts left one woman injured.

The crash at the intersection of Wallace and Cleary Sts left one woman injured. Jonno Colfs

A TWO car collision has left a young woman injured this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at the corner of Wallace and Cleary Sts at about 1.20pm and emergency service quickly arrived on the scene.

A young couple in one car were unhurt but the young woman travelling in the second car, needed to be assessed by paramedics at the scene for an injured arm before being transferred to Warwick Hospital.