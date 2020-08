STRUCK BY HORSE: The woman was on private property when the accident occurred.

STRUCK BY HORSE: The woman was on private property when the accident occurred.

A WOMAN has been transported to hospital with spinal precautions after being struck by a horse near Warwick yesterday afternoon.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the Spring Creek woman, aged in her 20s, was on a private property when the accident occurred at 7.35pm.

Paramedics rushed her to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.