Woman menaces ex’s boss after bitter break-up

AFTER a bitter break-up with her boyfriend, a Southern Downs woman turned her attention to her ex’s boss, subjecting the man to prolonged harassment via text messages and post.

Laura Mellissa Monaghan started messaging the man in May 2018, in an effort to get back a keycard her former partner held after their separation.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court that over the following 12 months, the Deuchar woman used six different phone numbers to send a series of texts to the man.

At one point, she also posted via traditional mail a screenshot of a message she had sent earlier, threatening to release messages if the man didn’t do what she wanted.

Police at one point spoke to Monaghan and told her to stop sending messages to her victim, to which she agreed.



But the court heard that didn’t last and she began to contact him again, leading to a formal police intervention where she was charged.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook said Monaghan believed her partner’s boss had been involved in disposing of the keycard.

Magistrate Julian Noud denounced the 24-year-old’s behaviour, saying he was particularly concerned about the “serious and menacing nature” of some of the messages.

“I consider it an aggravating circumstance that in the face of that warning from police you have nevertheless persisted,” he said.



“In my view there are some serious aspects to your offending, which does call for consideration of general and personal deterrence.”

Mr Noud said he took into account Monaghan suffered from mental health issues, and accepted that a diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome had impacted her emotional wellbeing.

He also noted the 24-year-old was suspended from her job as a disability support worker as a result of the criminal case, and would likely lose her job if a conviction was recorded against her.

Monaghan pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.



