Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan. Picture: social media
IN COURT: Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan. Picture: social media
Crime

Woman on child murder charge back before Warwick court

Jessica Paul
17th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

The Warwick woman accused of murdering two-year-old Connor Horan will remain in custody for at least another month.

Lisa Rose Halcrow’s matter was heard for the first time this year in Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old stands accused of murdering two-year-old Connor Horan while he was in her care.

Police claim the Warwick woman was babysitting the little boy in August, 2018 when she drove the unconscious toddler to hospital, saying he fell down the stairs.

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour, but he sadly died with serious head and internal injuries.

Miss Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February last year and has been in police custody ever since.

She is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, contravening a police direction, and drug and unlicensed driving.

Miss Halcrow is yet to indicate a plea on any charges.

She will be remanded in custody until her matter is next mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court on March 10.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

NAMED: Petrol, wallet thieves convicted in Warwick court

Farmers reactions to council’s ‘sunflower tourism solution’

NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘NEW NORMAL’: Granite Belt on the cusp of new tourism boom

        Premium Content ‘NEW NORMAL’: Granite Belt on the cusp of new tourism boom

        Business Positivity is in the air as Granite Belt tourist spots report an earlier peak season and unparallel visitor interest.

        TOP 10 BARGAINS: Cheapest homes for sale in Warwick

        Premium Content TOP 10 BARGAINS: Cheapest homes for sale in Warwick

        News Warwick real estate is booming but here’s where to find the best bargain buys, all...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        33 dead in 48 days: Police “disturbed” by horror road toll

        Premium Content 33 dead in 48 days: Police “disturbed” by horror road toll

        News Police warn motorists to obey the road rules as death toll hits 33