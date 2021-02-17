Woman on child murder charge back before Warwick court

IN COURT: Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan. Picture: social media

The Warwick woman accused of murdering two-year-old Connor Horan will remain in custody for at least another month.

Lisa Rose Halcrow’s matter was heard for the first time this year in Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old stands accused of murdering two-year-old Connor Horan while he was in her care.

Police claim the Warwick woman was babysitting the little boy in August, 2018 when she drove the unconscious toddler to hospital, saying he fell down the stairs.

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour, but he sadly died with serious head and internal injuries.

Miss Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February last year and has been in police custody ever since.

She is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, contravening a police direction, and drug and unlicensed driving.

Miss Halcrow is yet to indicate a plea on any charges.

She will be remanded in custody until her matter is next mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court on March 10.

