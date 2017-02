Police issued the notice to appear.

A 20-year-old woman from Warwick has been given a notice to appear in court on a drink driving charge after being intercepted in Warner St.

Sergeant Greg Burton, of Warwick police, said the woman registered a blood alcohol reading of .089,” he said.

"She is on Red P plates and had her licence suspended for 24 hours but can drive until she attends court.

"Drivers with R P plates should have a zero reading.”

The woman will face Warwick Magistrates Court on March 22.