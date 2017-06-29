Woman placed on probation 'not out of the woods'

PROBATION: Woman given probation after pleading guilty to drugs charges.

A TOOWOOMBA woman was placed on 12 months probation at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday after facing two drugs charges.

Danielle Melinda Tutt pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Solicitor Clare Hine said the charges related to just over 4g of marijuana, which was found in a bong.

"She tells me she is a lady who has had in the past a significant drug problem,” Ms Hine said.

Correctional Services officer David Franklin said he believed the 25-year-old would benefit from probation.

During sentencing, Magistrate Bevan Manthey said there were some ongoing issues to be addressed.

"It's in yours and the community's interests,” he said. "You're not out of the woods yet.”

Tutt was ordered to report to officers in Toowoomba.