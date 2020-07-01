Woman punches on with sister before seeking a fresh start

ICE ICE BABY: A formerly meth-addicted mum said she moved to Warwick for a “clean slate” after her crime-filled past. Picture: contributed

A WOMAN who fled to Warwick from Far North Queensland to escape her violent, drug-filled past has pleaded guilty to a number of meth and marijuana-related offences.

In October 2017, Jaclyn Sam Smith was in Bowen when she got into a heated argument with her older sister, which started with text messages and ended with a fistfight.

Ken Wiggan told the court it was the 23-year-old who threw the first punch and had to be forcibly removed from the fight, leaving with swelling and bruising on the left side of her face.

In March 2018, Smith was caught by police officers at a Bowen address with three small bags of meth in her possession, one of which was in the back of the mobile phone her young daughter was playing with.

The court heard the 23-year-old said she had the meth to stop her ex-partner from getting to it, but admitted to having taken some the night before.

A month later, Smith was this time in a Townsville hotel when police officers were notified of “a disturbance” in the room.

Smith and her partner were evicted immediately, and when the property manager returned the next day they found more than 40 grams of marijuana had been left behind, along with scissors, bowls, and other utensils.

Defence counsel told the court Smith realised she “wasn’t being a proper mother”, so moved to Warwick with her daughter for a clean slate and reconciled with her sister.

Magistrate Julian Noud said he agreed with Smith’s “promising prospects” for rehabilitation, taking into account her young age and clean criminal record.

Smith was convicted of two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, two counts of failing to appear in court, and one count each of common assault and possessing property connected to a drug offence.

She was handed a $600 fine and a six-month good behaviour bond, and none of her convictions were recorded.