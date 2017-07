FINED: A woman was fined at Warwick RSL for refusing to leave.

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman was fined $630 last night after refusing to leave Warwick RSL Memorial Club.

Sergeant Cameron Slater said the Warwick local was asked to leave by the management of the club at about 6pm.

When she would not follow the direction, police issued the liquor infringement notice and no further action will be taken.