Woman repeatedly hits ex in face in violent assault

IN COURT: The Warwick court heard the woman hit her ex in the face repeatedly in a drunk assault. Picture: lathuric / iStock

A woman who straddled her ex-partner and repeatedly hit him in the face in an abusive drunken outburst has faced court on multiple counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police were first called to a rural property outside Warwick at about 10pm on January 16, where the intoxicated woman was yelling and swearing at her ex.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 54-year-old, who cannot be named, grabbed the man’s phone to temporarily prevent him from calling police.

The harassment breached the domestic violence order taken out against the woman in October last year.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said things escalated to physical violence on January 30.

Sgt Wiggan said the woman was verbally abusing her ex over cheating claims until he drove across the property on a quad bike in an attempt to defuse the conflict.

When the man returned to the house, the woman startled him so he fell to the ground.

She then straddled him and hit him in the face four times.

A scuffle continued for several minutes, with the man pushing his hand into the woman’s face until she bit his thumb.

Sgt Wiggan said the woman initially denied the assault and claimed she was the victim, but admitted to her role when the injuries were consistent with the man’s version of events.

The court heard the 54-year-old had previous convictions for breaching domestic violence orders related to a different partner in 2009 and 2010.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client now accepted the role alcohol abuse and her reluctance to move on from her eight-year relationship played in her offending.

Acting magistrate Lisa O’Neill sentenced her to 12 months’ probation.

“Whether it’s a man or a woman experiencing domestic violence, every person has the right to a peaceful and violence-free life, particularly in their own home,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Perhaps you were actually a victim (yourself) … but the reality is the order was made against you and there’s other ways you could have dealt with those events.”

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

