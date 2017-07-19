14°
Woman returns home after missing for more than 24 hrs

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Jul 2017 5:36 PM
SAFE: Warwick woman Lorna Wilson, 79, has found her way home after her unexpected disappearance led to police issuing a missing person bulletin.
SAFE: Warwick woman Lorna Wilson, 79, has found her way home after her unexpected disappearance led to police issuing a missing person bulletin.

A WARWICK woman reported missing on Tuesday has been confirmed safe and sound at home.

The woman, 79-year-old Lorna Wilson, was visiting her ill husband at StVincent's Hospital in Toowoomba on Monday but failed to return home afterwards.

She was last seen by StVincent's staff leaving the hospital at 7.45pm.

At 3am on Tuesday, her Warwick neighbour noticed Mrs Wilson's garage door open and house lights on and later raised the alarm with police.

Acting Sergeant Ryan Harmer said police conducted the usual inquiries in an attempt to locate Mrs Wilson.

"We doorknocked neighbours, identified and contacted relatives and contacted hospitals in the region,” he said.

"As the morning progressed, concern for her safety increased and we then checked bank account access and mobile phone usage.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Queensland Police Service issued a statement seeking public help.

Sgt Harmer said police now know Mrs Wilson was involved in a minor traffic accident on Tuesday at 1.30pm near Mt Perry, some 350km north of Toowoomba.

"She was taken by RACQ to Gin Gin and unbeknownst to us, a good Samaritan has then driven Mrs Wilson all the way back home to Warwick, arriving at about 10pm,” he said.

"A member of the public has called us at about that time after seeing the missing person bulletin, alerting us to a link between the missing person and the traffic accident.

"We contacted Gin Gin police but a short time later were contacted by MrsWilson's neighbour alerting us to her safe arrival home.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  missing persons warwick police

