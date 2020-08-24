Menu
SHOPLIFTING SPREE: The 27-year-old stole almost $1,000 worth of goods from this Warwick business. Picture: file
Crime

Woman rips off Warwick retailer almost 20 times

Jessica Paul
24th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A WOMAN who stole goods worth hundreds of dollars from a Warwick retailer has claimed she only did so under the influence of her boyfriend and a drug addiction.

On nine separate occasions in November and December last year, Rachel Elise Ney stole items with a total value of $903.80 from the Big W store in Rose City Shoppingworld.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 27-year-old stuck the barcode of a pot plant worth one dollar over that of a more expensive item, and then paid for it through a self-serve checkout.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the stolen items included a portable airconditioning unit worth $299, DVDs, and citronella mosquito coils and candles.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bouchier said the 27-year-old accepted her part in the crimes, but was strongly influenced by her partner.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised Ney for her offending, saying even though it was on the lower end of the scale, it degraded the premise of the retail industry.

Magistrate Noud also urged the 27-year-old to continue her drug rehabilitation.

Ney pleaded guilty to nine counts each of stealing and fraud.

She was placed on 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay $451.90 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

Her partner will face the same charges, though his matters are still before the courts.

