Woman run down while taking out bins remains in a coma

The family of Sian Kennedy, hit by a car on Sunday night while taking out her mother’s bins, say they are hoping for a “spark of recognition”.

A woman who was hit by a car while taking out her mother's bins at Sheidow Park is in an induced coma while her mum remains hopeful for positive signs of her daughter's recovery.

Sian Kennedy, 29 was hit by a car after an alleged disqualified driver crashed into multiple vehicles on Berrima Road about 6.45pm Sunday.

Ms Kennedy said her daughter's condition was stable, and she hoped for improvements in coming days.

"I think we may see some forward positive news. It's not going to be huge, but it might just be a spark of hope," Ms Kennedy said.

Sian Kennedy was taking her mother’s bins out on Sunday night when she was hit by a car. Picture: Mike Burton

"I hope that we get at least an indication that she is there, and she is in that beaten-up body that's she's in now. Maybe we get a spark of recognition, who knows."

Sian was taking her mother's bins out before heading home to Morphett Vale when she was struck.

Elliot Joel McVicar, 25, has been charged with two counts of causing harm by dangerous driving and driving disqualified.

The Sheidow Park man did not apply for bail in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday and will reappear in April.

Sian was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre with serious head injuries, broken legs and broken ribs among other injuries.

Ms Kennedy said Sian's recovery would be a long road, and seeing her daughter so injured was hard for family and friends.

A disqualified driver crashed into multiple cars, and Sian Kennedy was caught up in the incident. Her mother found her face down on the road. Picture: Nine News Adelaide

"It's really hard. To see somebody that you love so much in that state - and there's nothing you can do but be there. We're all managing in the best way we can."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Sian, a childcare worker, to assist with medical costs and paying her rent while she is unable to work.

More than $8000 has been raised in 24 hours.

