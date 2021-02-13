Menu
ON SCENE: Paramedics rushed to the scene just outside Warwick this morning. Picture: Che Chorley
Woman rushed to hospital after being knocked over by horse

Jessica Paul
13th Feb 2021 10:36 AM
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being knocked over by a horse just outside Warwick.

The incident occurred on a private property at Junabee, with paramedics called to the scene at 8.47am on Saturday.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm the patient’s injuries at this stage.

