Woman rushed to hospital after being knocked over by horse
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being knocked over by a horse just outside Warwick.
The incident occurred on a private property at Junabee, with paramedics called to the scene at 8.47am on Saturday.
A QAS spokeswoman said the woman was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.
The spokeswoman was unable to confirm the patient’s injuries at this stage.
