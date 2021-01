ON SCENE: The woman was transported to Warwick Hospital. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital overnight after a single-vehicle crash just outside Warwick.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd at 8.33pm last night.

The woman was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

