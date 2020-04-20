A MOOLOOLABA man accused of brutally assaulting a woman and taking her child from a home north of Brisbane will spend at least two months behind bars after his bail was denied.

Aeden Francis Carroll, 34, was arrested on April 17, after turning himself and the 6-week old child into Caboolture Hospital.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the child was allegedly taken from the home on Friday.

Police will also allege Carroll assaulted the woman before taking the child.

Carroll has been charged with a number of offences including common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, choking, threatening violence, use of a knife and wounding. He was not charged with abduction or kidnapping.

Magistrate Bucknall told the court "these are very serious charges".

Carroll's legal representative argued that the way Carroll returned the child and surrendered himself should count towards his bail application.

Magistrate Bucknall said it showed the opposite.

"He has not been charged with abduction but taking the child goes towards the controlling behaviour," he said.

Magistrate Bucknall said Carroll was alleged to block the woman's airways for five seconds and dragged her across the floor by her hair.

The woman also received a large cut on her hand allegedly from a knife.

Magistrate Bucknall said there was strong evidence and that if convicted Carroll would face a lengthy sentence.

"I've read the facts of the allegations and this is serious offending, which this defendant will receive a significant period of imprisonment, were in my view the evidence is strong," he said

"This is serious offending that leads me to find that if released the defendant would commit further offences of Domestic Violence and in my view should ne remanded in custody for the protection of the victim in this matter."

The matter was adjourned until June 15.

Originally published as Woman 'slashed, dragged by hair before baby taken'