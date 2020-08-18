Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN sobbed in court after pleading guilty for her role in smuggling seven satchels of tobacco into the Capricornia Correctional Centre where her partner was incarcerated.

Natasha Marie Slater, 30, pleaded guilty yesterday (August 17) in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of supplying a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

She could be heard sobbing at the bar table shortly after entering her plea.

OTHER COURT STORIES:

Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

'Middle man' busted with 42 pills of restricted drug

'Mind-boggled' over dad's meth for golden staph knee pain

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Slater's partner - Kevin Egrets - was incarcerated at Capricornia Correctional Centre at the time of the offence.

He said Slater had previously visited Mr Egrets at the Etna Creek facility and had seen the signs of what items were prohibited to be supplied by visitors.

Mr Fox said Mr Egrets and a fellow prisoner contacted Slater and asked her to buy tobacco, with money transferred into her account not long after.

He said seven satchels of White Ox tobacco along with tally-hos were delivered to the prison by another person.

Mr Fox said when police spoke to Slater, she made admissions about the offending.

She had no criminal record.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had worked most of her life, at Sizzlers, Target and Berserker Tavern until she fell pregnant with her first child.

She said the mother-of-three had worked as a cleaner until 2019 and was working on becoming a qualified nail technician so she could run her own business.

Slater was ordered to pay a $750 fine and no conviction was recorded.

capricornia correctional centre etna creek rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tobacco
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

        Premium Content Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

        News A VERY high fire danger has been forecast for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt this week.

        Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        Premium Content Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        News This man took his concerns straight to the Premier

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan