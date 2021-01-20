Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman stabs man in overnight attack

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a man overnight has been charged.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Camp St, Mundingburra just after 9pm, following reports a man had been stabbed in the right knee.

The 50-year-old Currajong man was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old Mundingburra woman was arrested and has since been charged with one count of wounding (domestic violence).

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman stabs man in overnight attack

editors picks mundingburra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

        Premium Content Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

        News The Warwick man claimed he was ‘driven by jealousy’ when he caused more than $1300 in damage.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available...