Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Records No New Local Covid-19 Cases Despite Brisbane Doctor Testing Positive Last Week
Queensland Records No New Local Covid-19 Cases Despite Brisbane Doctor Testing Positive Last Week
News

Woman still in coma two weeks after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash in Ipswich two weeks ago is still in a coma.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, transported the woman to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Collingwood Park on March 3.

She had the be freed from her car by firefighters and suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including two broken legs.

The crash happened about 8pm on Collingwood Drive.

It took 10 minutes to free the woman - who is aged in her 30s - from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman said the woman was still in a critical but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash princess alexandra hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular music festival faces axe over ‘safety risks’

        Premium Content Popular music festival faces axe over ‘safety risks’

        News Organisers of the popular event say sudden objection from police could see it scrapped for the second year in a row.

        Man avoids jail over alley sex assault on friend

        Premium Content Man avoids jail over alley sex assault on friend

        News The Warwick court heard the victim’s friends sought their own revenge over the...

        Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Business Liquidations listed in the Southern Downs council area

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice