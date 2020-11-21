Three people were involved in a fight at a Nobby pub.

Three people were involved in a fight at a Nobby pub.

Paramedics transported a woman, aged in her 40s, to the Toowoomba Hospital after she was wounded in pub fight at Nobby.

Police and paramedics were called to the disturbance on Tooth St, about 9.30pm yesterday.

It is understood two patrons were arguing when the woman intervened to stop them.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the scuffle that followed, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service report.

Paramedics stabilised the woman at the scene before transporting her to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood everyone involved is known to each other.

Originally published as Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight