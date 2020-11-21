Menu
Three people were involved in a fight at a Nobby pub.
News

Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight

Michael Nolan
21st Nov 2020 9:27 AM
Paramedics transported a woman, aged in her 40s, to the Toowoomba Hospital after she was wounded in pub fight at Nobby.

Police and paramedics were called to the disturbance on Tooth St, about 9.30pm yesterday.

It is understood two patrons were arguing when the woman intervened to stop them.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the scuffle that followed, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service report.

Paramedics stabilised the woman at the scene before transporting her to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood everyone involved is known to each other.

