Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

VISION: Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter transports woman after horror Tweed crash
News

Woman suffers ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
26th Dec 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a horror Christmas Day crash near the Gold Coast.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the crash scene just south of the New South Wales border around 4.30pm on Friday.

The woman in her 30s suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being trapped in the vehicle for some time.

All emergency services were already on scene when the helicopter arrived.

Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight
Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight

She was treated by NSW paramedics and the LifeFlight team before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident was one of four motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile a pedestrian has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a Boxing Day crash in Surfers Paradise.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Cavill Avenue at 8.47am.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman suffers 'multiple traumatic injuries' after horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation

        Premium Content Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation

        News Southern Downs kids are learning the lesson of recycling in this one-of-a-kind way.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Killarney woman rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Premium Content Killarney woman rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Breaking One Southern Downs woman's Christmas has gone awry after she was bitten at a...

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in...