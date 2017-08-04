Woman survives crash on Warwick-Allora Rd

A WOMAN is lucky to escape with just minor injuries after her car rolled on Warwick-Allora Rd yesterday afternoon.

Travelling towards town, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she attempted to overtake on the single-lane road.

Skid marks emblazoned the road, with part of a fence knocked over, as the vehicle came to a halt metres from the train tracks.

Senior Constable Greg Naoum said the woman was lucky to avoid any serious injury.

"The woman was heading east when trying to overtake," Snr Const Naoum said.

"The oncoming vehicle was approaching and as a result she has overcorrected, causing minor injuries to the driver."

Investigations will continue into the incident.