IN TRANSIT: The Rosenthal Heights woman was taken to Warwick Hospital last night. Picture: contributed

A WOMAN in her 30s was taken to hospital after inhaling fumes from cleaning chemicals.

At 5.45pm yesterday, QAS paramedics were called to the woman’s Rosenthal Heights home where she reported feeling unwell after mixing a number of cleaning products.

A QFES spokeswoman said a Warwick fire crew also attended the scene to make sure it was safe for neighbouring residents.

The woman was transported to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.