Woman to face court on drink-driving charge

A HENDON woman will face Warwick Magistrates Court after being charged with driving with an illegal blood alcohol level.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield, of Allora police, had just set up to do some static breathalyser testing when the 40-year-old from Hendon was tested at 5pm Saturday in Forde St, Allora.

"She was taken to Warwick Police Station for the official test and registered .064,” he said.

"It was a low-level reading so she was suspended from driving for 24 hours and will face Warwick Magistrates Court on July 27.”