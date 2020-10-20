Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
News

Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

Holly Cormack
19th Oct 2020 12:03 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 4:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri,

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

fatal crashes two vehicle car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime More than 90 per cent of people hit with hefty covid fines have failed to pay them, with the State Government waiting on millions in unpaid debts.

        40 YEARS ON: Hero in orange awarded for lifetime of service

        Premium Content 40 YEARS ON: Hero in orange awarded for lifetime of service

        Community Why this Warwick legend has been given one of the SES’ rarest recognitions for...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia