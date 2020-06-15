Menu
Emergency services rescue a woman after she fell 10 metres down a mine shaft northeast of Ipswich. Picture: 7 News
Woman trapped in mine shaft was searching for missing man

Andrew Korner
by and Nathan Edwards, Andrew Korner
15th Jun 2020 7:35 PM
A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling this afternoon.

The woman was an SES volunteer who was searching bushland for a missing man.

Multiple firefighter crews, including an urban rescue team, were deployed to an abandoned mine near Duncan St, Collingwood Park, about 3pm, following reports the woman had fallen about 15m down.

A woman aged in her 30s has been rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling this afternoon. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Two firefighters were dropped into the shaft, where they secured the woman to a harness and carefully lifted her to safety.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Gavin Fuller addressed media after the incident.

 

The woman was stranded at the bottom of the mine shaft for about an hour. Picture: Cordell Richardson
"Today we were called to a bush area behind Collingwood Park, where a person had slipped down a mineshaft," he said.

"It was probably between 15 to 20 metres down, but it was more of a slide - roughly a 45 to 50-degree angle.

"At the bottom of the shaft there was a pit of water approximately up to the patient's knee."

 

She suffered a bruise to the side of her head and was taken to hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The woman is believed to have been down the shaft for about an hour.

She escaped with a bruise to the side of her head and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia.

