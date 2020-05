HOSPITALISED: A woman was transported to Warwick Hospital this morning after a single vehicle crash in Pratten.

HOSPITALISED: A woman was transported to Warwick Hospital this morning after a single vehicle crash in Pratten.

A WOMAN has been transported to Warwick Hospital this morning after a collision on Leyburn Cunningham Road, Pratten.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 6.29am after reports of a single vehicle crash into a tree.

The woman in her 20s was treated for minor leg and pelvic injuries at the scene.

She was later transported in a stable condition to Warwick Hospital.