Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
Crime

Brother put his genitals in sleeping sister's mouth

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Jun 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.

It's believed the woman invited the man, alleged to be her brother, to come over and mow the lawn of her property this afternoon.

It's believed the woman was asleep inside her residence when she allegedly woke up to the man's violating her.

Emergency services got a call about 2.20pm this afternoon to attend the address.

Police identified the man mowing the lawn on their arrival and questioned him over the incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the address.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Woman wakes up to sibling's penis in her mouth

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        premium_icon DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        News FIND out what easing restrictions mean for the Southern Downs and its many businesses.

        Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        Rural Continued travel restrictions post-pandemic could cripple Southern Downs producers’...

        Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        premium_icon Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        Sport Warwick and District rugby league players have been given a second chance to play...

        Drugs, assault, DV: Crimes on the rise in Warwick

        premium_icon Drugs, assault, DV: Crimes on the rise in Warwick

        Crime Police say higher detection rates led to the “significant increase” in drug and...