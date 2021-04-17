Menu
News

Woman’s lucky escape after horror fall

by Darren Cartwright
17th Apr 2021 11:35 AM

A woman has had a lucky escape after surviving a harrowing five-metre fall from an inner-city building.

Paramedics were called to Gotha St in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at 4.51am on Saturday.

The woman sustained only an arm injury and was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman fell off a building in Gotha St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Google Maps.
A woman fell off a building in Gotha St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Google Maps.

It is unclear whether she fell from an apartment or possibly a business.

"It was a private address," a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Police have no report of the incident.

The inner-city street has a major apartment complex, several smaller ones and business premises.

Originally published as Woman's lucky escape after horror fall

