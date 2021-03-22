Woman’s ‘pure shock’ after finding razor inside burrito

Allie Strange says she found a razor in her burrito. Pic: Supplied

A Brisbane woman said she was in "pure shock" after finding a razor inside a burrito she had ordered from a popular Mexican restaurant chain.

Allie Strange, 24, said on Sunday, March 14, she and a friend ordered dinner from Burrito Bar, Browns Plains through the Uber Eats app.

She says after almost finishing her meal, she found a razor in the middle of the chicken in her burrito.

"I was honestly just shocked, it was pure shock," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I didn't really know what to do, I just looked at it and thought it was a piece of paper or something and then when I realised it was a razor my jaw just dropped, and my friend's jaw dropped and we were just speechless.

"It was just insane, how can this happen?"

Ms Strange said she reported the incident to Uber Eats and received a refund immediately, and that she spoke with the restaurant directly the next day as they had already closed that night.

"I don't really want anything, but I feel obligated to share what's happened because this is really dangerous and it's a health and safety hazard," she said.

"It could have been a lot worse … I'm extremely lucky I didn't swallow it."

She said the restaurant offered her a free meal, which she declined.

"I sort of said don't take offence but I don't really want to eat anything from here again, I'm pretty put off by it," she said.

"I've worked in hospitality and accidents can happen, I just want to know how this happened."

A spokesperson from Burrito Bar confirmed the incident was reported to management, and that they were taking the feedback "extremely seriously".

"We appreciate how concerning an incident such as this is for any of our valued customers and are determined to get to the bottom of it," the spokesperson said.

"We have been in regular contact with Allie since the incident happened (4 phone calls and a number of written communications) and at this stage we are just awaiting a formal response from some of our manufacturing suppliers to finalise our investigation.

"We have found Allie to be very genuine and sincere in what she had told us and she has assisted us greatly with our investigation.

"However, at the same time we have been unable to ascertain a direct cause or source of the object she has found and are hopeful that our manufacturing suppliers will be able to provide some clarity once they complete their investigations."

The spokesperson said at this stage, they believe the "most likely cause" was a broken piece of supplier manufacturing equipment from outside of the restaurant, which had come into the restaurant inside raw ingredients.

They said "no stone will be left unturned" in finding out how this incident occurred.

A spokesperson from Uber Eats said the company was also looking into the incident.

"Consumer welfare and experience is something we take very seriously here at Uber Eats," the statement read.

"This isn't the experience we want people to have when ordering from a restaurant via the Uber Eats app, and we are looking into the matter."

Originally published as Woman's 'pure shock' after finding razor inside burrito