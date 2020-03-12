Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maritime Safety Queensland's Women in Maritime launch.
Maritime Safety Queensland's Women in Maritime launch.
News

Women encouraged to enter maritime career

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Maritime Safety Queensland launched its Women in Maritime program at the Gladstone MSQ marine base on Tuesday.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the program had been established to develop a meaningful, long-term commitment to developing careers for Queensland women in maritime.

"It looks to create diverse employment avenues for current and potential staff to take up opportunities to diversify their skills and experience," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the committee planned on implementing this strategy through performing planning, relieving opportunities, succession planning, school-based traineeships and reviews of the current MSQ and TMR traineeship and mentoring programs.

Already MSQ has provided a Brisbane high school student with an opportunity to learn more about careers in the maritime industry.

St Eugene College vice-captain Maddison Grace had an opportunity for work experience at Maritime Safety during her school holidays.

She attended senior meetings as well as a special presentation about digital licences and visited engineers carrying out 3D printing.

"I met so many great people and learnt about our waterways network in Queensland," Ms Grace said.

Mr Bailey said the Women in Maritime steering committee was made up of both internal MSQ members and external members.

"The meetings will be in regional locations and with regional input into the program there will be opportunities and avenues for feed­back and active participation from all members of MSQ."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Map spells disaster for Europe

    Map spells disaster for Europe
    • 12th Mar 2020 10:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        News FOR those who almost lost it all, rain and return to competitive sales has been nothing short of a godsend.

        In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        premium_icon In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        News Rainfall has allowed farmers to make some big moves after years of prolonged and...

        Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        premium_icon Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        News THE derailment was a significant event.

        COUNCIL Q&A: Candidates reveal vision for the future

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Candidates reveal vision for the future

        News WHAT will the Southern Downs look like in 10 years time? Here’s how nominees hope...