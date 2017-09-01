22°
Women just want to be healthy

TIME OUT: Kathryn Walton is holding a mini-retreat.
by Elyse Wurm

IN LIGHT of Women's Health Week next week, Kathryn Walton will be running a two-and-a-half hour mini-retreat with reflective and creative activities.

Ms Walton said when women improve their own health, a ripple affect flows on to the wellness of their families.

"It's good for people who don't have a whole day to spare,” she said.

"It's a very safe and gentle morning, it's not about counselling or therapy.

"It's about time out for yourself to think and reflect about what you need to do to enhance your own physical and mental health.”

Only ten people will take part in the retreat, which Ms Walton believes will assist the participants to form connections with one another.

The mini-retreat will take place on Tuesday from 9-11:30am at Red Rose Healing Centre, 44-46 Wood St, Warwick.

Cost is $15 per person and includes morning tea.

To book visit trybooking.com/RMIZ.

health and wellbeing kathryn walton retreat women's health women's health week

