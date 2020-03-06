Women take charge, lead Warwick business into the future

TIMES HAVE CHANGED: Bec Page said more women are taking on business in Warwick than when she took over Southern Downs Distribution ten years ago.

A BETTER work-life balance for her family has not been without sacrifices for Southern Downs Distribution owner Bec Page.

Starting her days at 4am and juggling her second business Allow Us with university study Mrs Page said calling life busy would be an understatement.

“My day will start at 4am so I can then get my son to school and then when he goes to bed at night, I get to work again,” she said.

“It’s hard work but getting that better balance makes it all worth it.”

Studying behavioural Psychology Mrs Page said doing said determination is key.

“I originally started a degree in behavioural psychology to work with older people because my father had dementia but he passed away a few weeks ago,” she said.

“It was hard and now I am not sure what direction I’ll take but study is the one thing I do for me.”

Looking back at her challenging start to a male dominated industry ten years ago Bec Page said a lot has changed for Warwick women in business.

“I was so intimidated in the beginning but a lot has changed,” she said.

“Women are now the faces of businesses here, and not just hiding in the back or working behind the scenes.

“What’s most important to me now is that I go to bed every night knowing I’ve done my best for my customers and I know I have.”