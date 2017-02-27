Women's achievements inspire at Warwick event

WARWICK women will be recognised for their work in the community at a special breakfast next week.

The Zonta Club of Warwick will host the breakfast at King's Theatre on the morning of International Women's Day on March 8.

Club president Jacinta Fromm said the breakfast was an opportunity to recognise the achievements of Southern Downs women.

"This is an annual event we host and it's a great opportunity to acknowledge the economic and social contribution women make in our community,” Mrs Fromm said.

"This year we've asked Mayor Tracy Dobie to come along as guest speaker and she will be speaking on the theme of having women in leadership roles in the workplace.

"Our club is a global organisation focussed on advancing women's issues so important for us to reflect on achievements women make.

"We will also be presenting our award for Young Women in Public Affairs, which is for young women aged 16 to 10 who are aspiring leaders and already showing signs of leaderships.”

This year's theme is women in the changing world of work. with the goal of having equal numbers of men and women in the workforce by 2030.

Mrs Fromm said men, women and high school students were welcome to attend the sit-down breakfast.

Guests are invited to arrive at 6.30am for a 6.45 start, with the breakfast scheduled to run until 8.15.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students, and will be available from Style Shoes at 102 Palmerin St until Saturday.

For more information, phone Jacinta on 0439888075 after hours.