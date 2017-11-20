Women's health focus of free clinics on Southern Downs

Mobile womenâ€™s health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit a number of locations to conduct free Well Womenâ€™s clinics in November.

SOUTHERN Downs women have an opportunity to make sure their health is on track when women's health nurse Kathryn Anning returns to the region in December with her free Well Women's health clinics.

Ms Anning will visit a number of locations across the Downs including Clifton, Warwick and Stanthorpe.

The service is free and confidential and is available to all women.

Ms Anning said a pap smear every two years can prevent the most common form of cervical cancer in up to 90 per cent of cases.

"Having this test done is the best protection against cervical cancer,” Ms Anning said.

"All women who have ever had sex should start having pap smears between the ages of 18 and 20 years, or two years after first having sex, whichever is later.”

Ms Anning also provides a range of other services including breast awareness and sexual health testing as well as advice for issues such as continence, menopause, contraception and general wellbeing.

In south-west Queensland, just under 60 percent of women aged 50-60 years participated in the National Breast Screening Program and had a mammogram.

Ms Anning encouraged women living in the Southern Downs region to take advantage of this free service to check up on their health.

Appointments are necessary as places fill quickly.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

. Clifton Medical Centre, Tuesday, December 5 between 9.00am and 3.00pm. Please phone Clifton Medical Centre on 46973097 for enquiries and bookings.

. Warwick Hospital, Wednesday, December 6 at the Specialist Clinic, Warwick Hospital (eastern side of the hospital), between 9.00am and 3.00pm. Please phone Warwick Hospital outpatients department on 46603841 for enquiries and bookings.

. Stanthorpe Hospital, Thursday, December 7 between 9:00am and 3.00pm. Please phone the Community/Oral Health Centre on 46833460 for enquiries and bookings.