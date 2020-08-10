Women’s sport smashing goals after epic 2020 hurdles

LEADING THE WAY: Many of Warwick’s female athletes have delivered consistently excellent performances in the 2020 season. Picture: Susan Ellis

LEADING THE WAY: Many of Warwick’s female athletes have delivered consistently excellent performances in the 2020 season. Picture: Susan Ellis

SPORTS: Despite a slow start, the 2020 sporting season is bringing increasing numbers of talented female athletes to Warwick’s once male-dominated clubs.

Across every sport from rugby union to netball, Warwick is seeing huge numbers of girls and women delivering stellar on-field performances, with many on the fast track to a finals spot.

On Sunday, the Warwick Wolves ladies’ team defeated West Wanderers 4-1, cementing their second-place spot on the ladder as they move into the second half of the season.

Coach Bruce Greenaway said his team’s consistent effort at training and games was finally paying off, and felt confident heading into this weekend’s match-up against Gatton.

“They deserve every bit of success – I’d like to pick out individual players, but the team has gelled and is performing so well together that I really can’t,” Greenaway said.

“Their teamwork is absolutely brilliant at the moment. They’re covering for each other and supporting one another – the goals will come, but they’re doing everything they can and that’s pleasing to see.

“They’ve beaten all the teams in the comp at least once now, so they know they can do it and take so much confidence from that fact.”

In some other sports, Warwick’s junior competitions are nurturing the next generation of strong female athletes.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said hundreds of netballers of all ages were turning out in force for their 2020 season, despite its shorter length.

“The players are certainly enjoying themselves, and it’s lovely to see the kids on the brand-new courts and the smiles on their faces,” Bunch said.

“Netball is a sport for boys and girls, men and women, though it’s obviously a female-dominated sport and it’s just great to see all of them back on the courts and benefiting from the reduced season.

“It would have been so sad for the kids, and so sad for the club, to have no one out on the new Australian-standard courts, getting that fresh air and having time with like-minded people.”

