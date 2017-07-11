18°
Woodturner spins timber into wares

Elyse Wurm | 11th Jul 2017 1:00 AM
CRAFTSMAN: Kerry Smith from Toowoomba sells his wooden wares at the Warwick Uber Markets.
CRAFTSMAN: Kerry Smith from Toowoomba sells his wooden wares at the Warwick Uber Markets.

A TRIP to Rockhampton started Kerry Smith on an unexpected creative path.

While walking through a park, Mr Smith stumbled upon some woodturners at a train station.

A builder by trade, Mr Smith was able to pick up the craft quickly.

"I joined the club and went most Saturdays to get lessons,” he said.

"Timber and I are the best of friends,” he said.

Mr Smith has been practising woodturning for about 30 years, a craft whereby pieces of timber are spun on a wood lathe and different tools are used to mould the piece.

He sells his wares at various markets, including the Warwick Uber Markets.

The inaugural president of the Caboolture Woodturners Club, he is now the vice president of the club and has retired, spending a lot of time on his craft.

"When my last apprentice finished, I thought 'I'm finished too',” he said.

His market table is laden with rich, wooden pieces, including bowls, chopping boards and jewellery boxes.

Sourcing most of the wood from Western Queensland, Mr Smith admires the character of each piece.

"That's how it started and that's how it finished,” he said.

Passing on knowledge is a joy, as he said young woodturners have joined the club but sometimes life can get too busy to continue practising.

"But I assume later in life, they'll come back to it,” he said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  craft uber markets warwick community woodturners woodwork

