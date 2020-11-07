Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supermarket giant Woolworths has been forced to pull store-made bread from the shelves at one of its shops over fears it may contain glass.
Supermarket giant Woolworths has been forced to pull store-made bread from the shelves at one of its shops over fears it may contain glass.
News

Woolies bread recalled over horror find

by Erin Lyons
7th Nov 2020 8:41 AM

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall for one of its stores amid fears its store-made bread may contain class.

Calwell supermarket in Canberra has pulled several lines of the supermarket giant's in-house bakery made bread from the shelves.

Anyone who bought the products on November 4 have been urged to return any loaves for a full refund.

Customers have been warned not to consume any of the bread, whether that be rolls or loaves.

The products were only sold at Woolworths Calwell and are as follows:

  • Bread White Extra Soft Loaf (680g and 800g)
  • Bread Roll 6pk
  • Bread Roll Extra Soft Jumbo Lunch 6pk
  • Hot Dog Roll 6pk
  • Bread Soft Wholemeal Loaf (680g and 800g)
  • Wholemeal Bread Roll 6pk
  • Bread Grain Loaf (800g)
  • Bread Grain Jumbo Lunch 6pk
  • 7 Seeds & Grains Hi Fib Low GI Loaf (750g and 350g)
  • 7 Seeds & Grains Hi Fib Low GI Roll 6pk

﻿Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Woolworths apologised to customers.

Originally published as Woolies bread recalled over horror find

food recall woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK ON TRACK: Christmas tourists flock to Warwick

        Premium Content BACK ON TRACK: Christmas tourists flock to Warwick

        News The Rose City is set to boom this summer, with hundreds of eager visitors snapping up a country escape.

        SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        Premium Content SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        News A staggering number of Southern Downs residents have been defrauded, some losing...

        FOR SALE: Historic Warwick homes on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Historic Warwick homes on the market

        Property Rose City homes with decades of history are up for grabs right now. Find out which...

        LUCKY TICKET: Southern Downs woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        Premium Content LUCKY TICKET: Southern Downs woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        News The new millionaire reveals how the incredible win almost didn’t happen.