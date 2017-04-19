Woolly fun in history showcase

HISTORY ON SHOW: Warwick and District Historical Society president Bernie Stephens and publicity officer Ev Eastwell getting ready for the Heritage Festival exhibit on the region's wool industry.

SOME of Warwick's most passionate history buffs have been preparing for an exhibit showcasing sheep and shearing on the Southern Downs.

The Heritage Festival display On the Sheep's Back at Pringle Cottage Museum is a testament to the district's wool industry.

Held in Eastwell Hall at the Dragon St Pringle Cottage Museum Precinct, the exhibit tells the history through a day in the life of one of the region's most iconic shearers - Jackie Howe.

Warwick and District Historical Society publicity officer Ev Eastwell said members had been hard at work curating the collection of museum items.

"We have different shearing tools, lunch items, raw fleece and wool garments and other products showing what has been done with wool,” Mrs Eastwell said.

"The wool industry has been a huge part of our history, they did start off with sheep at historic properties like Canning Downs.

"It's really interesting seeing the different varieties and the diversity of end products made from wool.

"I think everyone's looking forward to the second festival - a lot of work has gone into it.”

The museum is open from April 21 to 30 from 10am-3pm.

Mrs Eastwell said the museum would host a special displays and demonstration day this Saturday.

"That will include demonstrations like spinning and weaving, lacemaking and butter making,” she said.

Entry is $5 and supports the Historical Society museum.

For more information, phone 46613234.