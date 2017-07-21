17°
Woolly wagon visits gallery

Elyse Wurm | 21st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TEAM EFFORT: Loretta Grayson with the 2017 Jumpers and Jazz installation The Travelling Ravellers.
THE clever Yarntopians bunch have unveiled their latest knitted Jumpers and Jazz masterpiece, a woolly gypsy wagon.

Entitled the Travelling Ravellers, the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team have filled the foyer with a cool, blue wagon on a meadow of green pom poms, set against the backdrop of a multi-coloured sunset.

The beauty is in the details, with knitted birds sitting in the trees, mushrooms sprouting from the lush "grass” and crocheted cushions to keep passengers comfortable.

Yarntopians co-ordinator Loretta Grayson said the idea developed from pictures seen by a member of the group, Del Bryant.

"The Travelling Ravellers are our gypsy alter egos,” Mrs Grayson said.

"There's a few in the team who want to go on a trip after all their hard work.”

Starting with a call-out for knitted squares in October, Mrs Grayson said creating the installation was a true team effort.

"Really, no idea is too crazy; it's a real collaboration,” she said.

"We have some very clever knitters and crocheters.”

Once the basic design has been decided on, Mrs Grayson then does a bit of maths to work out exactly how many squares and bits and pieces are needed to fill the 5mx3m space on the wall and floor of the gallery.

Mrs Grayson said 714 knitted squares were used to create the colourful sky, while thousands of pom poms were spread across the floor.

The whole team throws in a few quirky details to bring the scene to life.

"It's yarnbombing but it's an artwork,” Mrs Grayson said.

"Parts of it have been like painting with yarn, putting all the elements together.”

About 100 people contributed to the piece, with about 20 in the Yarntopians group attending working bees to bring the final product together.

"We always like to have components that people of all skill levels can do,” Mrs Grayson said.

For Jumpers and Jazz regulars, there may be a few familiar components on this year's installation.

Pebbles placed in the garden were recycled from the Woollow Tree created three years ago.

While the black and white panel on the front of the wagon lived a previous life as the floor of the famous Knitchen.

"We like to honour all the hard work people put in every year,” Mrs Grayson said.

A VW Beetle was the first yarnbombed installation created by the Yarntopians in 2010 and each year the projects get a little more ambitious.

"We really want to put a smile on people's faces,” Mrs Grayson said.

"That's the great thing about the festival, the joy it brings to people and all the colour.”

The installation will remain at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St, for the duration of the Jumpers and Jazz festival.

Topics:  art installation jumpers and jazz jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz in july warwick art gallery yarntopians

