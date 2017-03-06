Work in progress on specifics for Queen's Baton visit

Queensland netball star and former Allora junior Laura Geitz (right) announced as the fifth ambassador for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk late last year.

WARWICK will "share" the Queen's Baton with Gatton and Ipswich on March 29 next year in the run up to the April 4-15 Commonwealth Games.

The specifics on time, route and the like will not be announced until late October but Warwick will definitely be part of the Queen's Baton.

After being flown, driven and run around the Commonwealth for 380 days, the Queen's Baton will be in the south east Queensland for the final eight days in the lead-up to the opening ceremony on April 4 at the Gold Coast.

The baton will head from Caloundra to Kilcoy and Kingaroy on March 27, then be in Dalby, Oakey and Toowoomba on March 28 and then Warwick, Gatton and Ipswich on March 29.

There is no information on whether the baton will stop in Allora or be driven through the Allora area to and from Warwick. Throwing star Matthew Denny from Allora is a strong chance of games selection as is netballer Laura Geitz if she makes a comeback from family commitments.

The description of Warwick on the Commonwealth Games website states "The Queen's Baton will head south from Toowoomba to Warwick on March 29 next year. Nestled on the banks of the Condamine River lies the "Rose and Rodeo Capital", of Warwick, and host to the annual October hoedown of Australia's elite bull riders. Also home to the Warwick East State School, the oldest school in Queensland, dating back to 1850."

Warwick East State School was the primary school of two Commonwealth Games medallists, hockey player Dean Butler and champion hurdler Don Wright.

Other Commonwealth Games medallists from the Southern Downs include Laura Geitz (netball, Allora) and Graham Deuble (diving, Warwick).

A spokesman for the Commonwealth Games organising body said there were no specific times as yet for the Queen's Baton relay.

The Olympic Torch relay passed through Warwick in 2000 and the baton was carried from the outskirts of town through suburban streets and down Palmerin St to a major function at Queens Park.

Going on past relays, it would seem likely the baton will arrive in Toowoomba late on March 28 and then be in Warwick during the morning of March 29 before going on to Gatton and Ipswich on the same day.

Nominations have opened for baton bearers and can be made online on the Commonwealth Games 2018 website.