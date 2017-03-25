Work is all fun and games for Russell

GAME ON: Russell Strevens is ready for the show crowds.

A SHOWIE'S life is one of travel, bright lights, hard work and happy kids and Russell Strevens has been living it for four years.

Mr Strevens said he lived at Nobby but spent a lot of time on the road.

"Working the show circuit is a great life,” he said.

"Just the lifestyle, travelling from one town to the next, a new place every week and we get to meet thousands of new people.

"It's a lot of hard work, of course, but once we're set up and it's show time, then we can relax a bit and have some fun.”

Mr Strevens said there weren't many jobs like his.

"What we do is all about fun,” he said.

"It's a fun industry and our customers are there for one thing, to have fun and maybe win a prize.

"All of that rubs off on you and shapes you as a person.

"This job has definitely changed me as a person over the last four years.”

Mr Strevens said the showies were a real community.

"We all get on well and always have each other's backs,” he said.

This weekend Mr Strevens is behind the counter in McDonald's Amusements' latest game sensation, Hulk Smash.

Kids shoot tennis balls at the Hulks and knock them over to win prizes.

Following a full weekend here in Warwick, it's off to the Toowoomba Show next weekend for Mr Strevens and then Gayndah a couple of weeks after that.

"What do they say?” MrStrevens said.

"The show must go on.”