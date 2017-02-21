31°
Worker injured as two 400kg hale bales fall on him

21st Feb 2017 8:56 PM

A MAN working on a property south of Toowoomba was today airlifted to hospital after being injured by two massive hay bales.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man in his 40s who suffered multiple injuries when the hay bales fell on him while working on a property south of Toowoomba.

The hay bales - each sized 2m by 1m and weighing about 400kg - were being stacked 6m in height when two of them tumbled down and fell on top of the patient.

The men working alongside the patient contacted emergency services.

Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to the scene at 3.10pm, where it was met by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The patient suffered suspected facial, head, neck and back injuries.

Paramedics assisted in stabilising the patient before he was airlifted in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  farmer lifeflight toowoomba

A MAN working on a property south of Toowoomba was today airlifted to hospital after being injured by two massive hay bales.

