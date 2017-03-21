Working dogs work wonders

GOOD CAUSE: A WORKING dog pup was to be auctioned off at the cancelled Inglewood show.

AFTER getting washed out last week, the Inglewood Show is set to return next month.

Show Society president Philip Clark said the newly scheduled show program for the Easter Weekend would be pared back with all admissions going toward raising funds for motor neurone disease.

The yard dog trials had been slated to introduce a working dog puppy auction to fundraise for research.

"Nat Daniels had been organising the trials and planned to auction off a pup, Nelson, to raise the funds,” Mr Clark said.

"Her husband suffers from MND so we're more than happy to help raise the funds and it's great to see the community rally around and support them and the cause.

"We're not charging to the campdraft we'll just have a gold coin donation and then collection tins circulating over the weekend and we'll hopefully raise a fair bit for research for MND.”

Mr Clark said last week that it was a tough decision to cancel the event, but heavy rainfalls left him with no choice.

"We've had about 127mm of rain here in Inglewood,” Mr Clark said.

"Originally we called off the campdraft because we were worried about the safety of the horses and riders on the grounds.

"We were also having problems with getting trucks in to deliver cattle.

"We realised we would have to cancel the showjumping and other horse events for the same safety concerns.

"We'd left it until this morning to make the decision but as the forecast wasn't letting up we decided it was best to call the whole show off.”

Mr Clark said despite the disappointing cancellation, the rain was welcomed by the community.

He said the campdraft was postponed until the Easter weekend on April 15 and 16, and details of other events would be finalised in the coming weeks.

"It was a very difficult decision to make because the committee and everyone had put in so much work beforehand,” Mr Clark said.

"But everyone said 'we'll take the rain first' because we could have been in for a very long, hard winter if we didn't get it.

"We wanted to let people know early - we didn't want to get to a day or two out where people had committed to coming only for us to cancel on the day.”

The new campdraft schedule is now available from inglewoodshow.com