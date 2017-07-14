Working hard for the money

OPPORTUNITIES: Aged care is one sector expected to create a number of jobs in the Southern Downs region.

MAJOR developments throughout the Southern Downs are expected to create hundreds of jobs over the next two years.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the jobs would come in three key sectors, but would not name specific businesses.

"We're looking at retail jobs not just at Rose City but elsewhere,” Cr Dobie said.

"We're looking at more jobs in aged care and in processing and manufacturing.

"These are all things in the pipeline - some are well on the way but it is not council's place to reveal the names of these businesses.”

As a major retirement hub, Warwick and the Southern Downs is expected to grow jobs as aged care facilities like Churches of Christ Care Regency Park expand.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said the Churches of Christ infrastructure development would "top the list” of job providers.

"It runs across the board,” she said.

"We're talking industry such as administration to mid-management roles, horticulture, building and maintenance, hospitality, janitorial work.”

Ms Keogh said the recent sale of the Maydan Feedlot was a further indication of the strong economic ties to agriculture in the region.

"We will need to be promoting the region as somewhere that's great to live and work,” she said.

A spokesman from McConaghy Group said the redevelopment at Rose City Shoppingworld would also create opportunities.

"Redevelopment has created employment for up to 300 workers and is expected to lead to the creation of a number of new direct retail jobs for locals,” he said.

Jobseeker Stephen Hey has been searching for work in Warwick for a year, saying there were plenty of people looking for work who needed a "fair go”.

The 62-year-old said industries could benefit greatly from the experience of older workers.

"I think a percentage of the jobs in any industry coming in should go to the older population because you get a better community within the workforce,” Mr Hey said.