Working to wipe out relentless ice scourge

IT'S A KILLER:MP David Littleproud has vowed to tackle the ice epidemic sweeping the state.

ILLEGAL drug use in Australia is costing taxpayers more than $4billion a year and Warwick is fighting its own battle against the deadly scourge.

In the past three months more than a quarter of all offences committed in Warwick were drug-related, with 107 drug charges laid.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said drug abuse was a major problem in the region and he was doing real work to make a difference.

Next week Mr Littleproud will chair a series of ice forums across the electorate, looking for community input into how to spend a share in nearly $300million the Federal Government has announced to combat illicit drug and alcohol use in Australia.

"I don't want some bureaucrat from Toowoomba or Brisbane to come here and tell the community how it will all happen,” he said.

"The community, the people on the ground should be responsible for driving the solutions that are affecting them.

"I want to see as many Warwick people come along on Tuesday, June 6 at the Warwick Town Hall from 6pm to say how these services should be rolled out.”

Mr Littleproud said this was not a problem anyone was immune to being affected by in some way. .

"Ice is definitely the most prevalent social issue a lot of communities face at the moment,” he said.

"The drug doesn't discriminate, anyone can get caught up in it and, as father to three young boys, that keeps me up at night.

"And while the individual suffers, the community also suffers, so here is the chance for the community to give their opinion on what needs to happen.

"We'll be hearing from the primary health networks, service providers and those who are directly affected.

"Then I can go to the providers and say, 'This is what an effective solution for Warwick looks like, this is what they want in their community'.”

One Warwick man who's seen firsthand the devastation drug use can inflict is 44-year-old former drug abuser Dennis*.

"Drugs are everywhere if you know where to look,” he said. "I could have some weed here in about half an hour and about the same for ice.

"That stuff makes you go crazy though, I feel sorry for the kids of today, that stuff is brutal but it's all you can get these days. I don't go near the stuff, I did but not any more.”

Dennis said he'd lost four mates to drugs.

"One overdosed on heroin and three others committed suicide,” he said.

"Something needs to be done. When people die or destroy their family's lives then there's a problem.

"And when you have a problem, you need a solution.”

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said police were continually working to rid the community of drugs and the crimes associated with their use. "Drug use is against the law and unacceptable,” he said.

"We will continue to ask the public for their help. Report drug behaviour and do your part to keep drugs out.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said although methamphetamine use occurred in the region, marijuana was the most prevalent drug Warwick police encountered.