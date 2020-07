A man has died at a Southern Downs orchard.

POLICE have called in Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officers to investigate a man's death on a Southern Downs orchard.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man collapsed at an apple orchard on Amiens Rd, at Fleurbaix, north of Stanthorpe about 8.30am today.

He was found by co-workers, who phoned paramedics and police.

The initial reports indicated the man died after a medical episode.