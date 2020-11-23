Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        Premium Content Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        News Police are looking at fatigue as the possible cause of a single-vehicle crash that put two adults, a teen and a girl in hospital.

        Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        Premium Content Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        News The horrific accident has left another 1yo boy fighting for his life in hospital.

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Warwick on November 23