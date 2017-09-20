Works for Southern Downs confirmed

PROGRESS IN ACTION: Local Government Minister Mark Furner (right) walks with Mayor Tracy Dobie as he checks out the Schnitzerling St upgrades, one of the projects being completed under the Works for Queensland program.

FOURTEEN projects are ready to be rolled out around the Southern Downs under the second round of Works for Queensland Program.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner confirmed the $2.9million spend as he toured the region yesterday.

Mr Furner joined the Southern Downs Regional Councillors to visit projects launched under the inaugural funding, with a total of nearly $6million being spent in the region.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner confirmed the projects to be delivered under the second round of funding.

$2.9M spend in Southern Downs :

The minister visited project sites launched under Local Government Grants and Subsidies, such as the Rogers St car park and Kenilworth St upgrades, and the inaugural Works for Queensland grants, such as the Morgan Park sewer connection.

Mr Furner said the works being carried out on the Southern Downs typified the success of the funding program for Queensland councils.

"I think it's extremely important to see the good work of the councils in our regions delivering great infrastructure projects and employment," he said.

"They are delivering on their intentions to build infrastructure and supply jobs locally."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the projects were closely aligned with the council's focus on good asset management.

"The Palaszczuk government has allowed us to take on projects that wouldn't be done otherwise," Cr Dobie said.

"The council is able to put up projects that are important for the region in terms of community building and infrastructure upgrades.

"There have been situations in the past where we have had to do emergency repairs on council-owned infrastructure and Works for Queensland enables us to take on these projects as well."

Local Government Association of Queensland president Mark Jamieson said Works for Queensland projects made a huge difference to the lives of regional Queenslanders.

"As the level of government closest to the community, councils are best placed to deliver initiatives aimed at bolstering local jobs growth, designing smart cities, improving water and waste-water services and pursuing economic development opportunities," Mr Jamieson said.